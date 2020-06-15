Northwest Arkansas schools prepare for online, in-person classes in the fall

Under the Arkansas Ready for Learning plan, schools around the state must offer a blended learning model, which means options for online and in-person learning.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School districts across Northwest Arkansas are already preparing for fall classes.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, learning will look a little different this year.

“It was a very steep learning curve, honestly,” said Stephannie Baker, a mother of two.

As a mom working full-time, Baker said finishing the semester online didn’t come without its challenges.

She said, “I ended up having to get him his own Chromebook because we were arguing over my laptop.”

But, with the number of coronavirus cases rising each day, she said she doesn’t mind doing it again to keep her kids safe at home.

“There’s some exposure I can’t control but I want to control what I can,” she said.

Under the Arkansas Ready for Learning plan, schools around the state must offer a blended learning model, which means options for online and in-person learning.

It’s way to prepare teachers well in advance.

Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Schools said, “March, April was a tough time for a lot of people.”

A majority of the larger school districts in Northwest Arkansas have yet to establish a concrete plan to execute this in the fall.

“We’re where a lot of people are but the one thing we can say concretely is we will start school August 13,” Schaeffer said.

In order to create a plan that benefits both Springdale Schools and parents, he said the district has created a diverse committee.

“We have invited parents, there are some students on the committee, there are board members on the committee, there are teachers on the committee, principals on the committee,”Schaeffer said.

Pea Ridge Schools have also created a committee to figure out how to best serve its students.

The leaders of Rogers and Fayetteville Schools both tell KNWA/FOX 24 they have plans in the works, and will be notifying parents later this week.

In Bentonville, its school district released a statement last week on their guidelines for in-person learning, which includes mandatory face coverings for both students and staff.

“Our hope is to have them all in the classroom but we will leave no one out,” said Schaeffer. “And that’s part of what the committee meetings are going to do, is to figure out exactly how that’s going to work.”

Baker said, “I think offering that variety of options, that menu of options to parents is the best possible scenario because every family is different at their needs are going to be different.”

To see more of how the Arkansas Ready for Learning program will affect the Fall 2020 semester, click here.