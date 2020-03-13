Northwest Arkansas schools prepare to close in case of a coronavirus outbreak

Schools in Northwest Arkansas are preparing to possibly close if directed by the state after the governor orders districts in Little Rock to shut down.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools in Northwest Arkansas are preparing to possibly close if directed by the state after the governor orders districts in Little Rock to shut down.

“It would be boring honestly, just waking up and being stuck,” said Bentonville High School senior Hayden Hoffstaetter.

After multiple school districts in Little Rock close their doors because of the coronavirus, schools in Northwest Arkansas prepare to do the same.

“We just want to be proactive and do what we can to make sure not only our students are safe but more importantly our community is safe,” said Charles Lee, the Asst. Superintendent of Roger Public Schools.

Lee said his team is preparing for the worst.

“In the event that we do have to shut down, we are offering digital services, our hard copy packets to be sent home with kids, even if we have to mail them out,” he said. “Whatever we have to do.”

Springdale, Bentonville, and Fayetteville School Districts are also putting plans into place in case of an outbreak in Northwest Arkansas.

Hoffstaetter said, “If they do decide to close, I’m just worried about how it’s all going to work, how that’s going to affect me as a senior.”

“Because he is a senior, this is his last of everything,” his mom Patricia Lombardi said. “So prom, commencement, graduation ceremony, all of that will be not held if that happens.”

While families weigh the pros and cons of this situation, the school districts said there are still no plans to close.

Even if these districts did want to close, Lee said it’s not their choice to make.

He said, “It comes from the Secretary of Health with a consultation with our Secretary of Education. They’re the ones who monitor the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Arkansas.”

Lombardi said a school cancelation would be a nightmare for mothers of younger kids.

“I do know a lot of people who have small children who would be like ‘now what do we do?” she said.

She adds hiring a babysitter or nanny would be a huge expense.

“Cost of living is a lot more,” Lombardi said.

Lee said he hopes this is something that hopefully won’t have to happen.

“But, if you look at the spread of the virus it’s probably just a matter of time,” he said.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” Lombardi said.



