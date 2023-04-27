FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas schools are ranked amongst the best in the state.

According to Niche’s 2023 list of the best schools in Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas has seven of the top ten public high schools in the state.

Three Haas Hall Academy campuses made it as well as both Bentonville and Fayetteville high schools among others.

Three area private schools also made the top ten, Thaden School, Subiaco Academy and Shiloh Christian School were recognized.

The full list can be found here.