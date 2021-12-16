Northwest Arkansas schools react to viral Tik Tok challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school Friday

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 photo, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Word is spreading regarding a viral Tik Tok challenge that encourages students to bring weapons to their schools on December 17.

Northwest Arkansas school representatives have begun to react.

“The post issues a vague warning concerning school violence tomorrow. This is not specific to any school in Bentonville nor Arkansas. It’s an unsubstantiated threat, trending nationally, that may have caught your child’s attention,” said Dr. Debbie Jones, Superintendent of Bentonville Schools.

Fayetteville Public School also acknowledged the trend.

“Fayetteville Public Schools is in close contact with our partners in law enforcement, as well as with our school resource officers as we monitor these social media posts,” read a statement to teachers and parents.

West Fork Public Schools addresses the situation in a Facebook post:

Tik Tok responded to the threat in a Tweet.

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

KNWA will continue to monitor the situation and update this story as needed.