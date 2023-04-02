PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Northwest Arkansas school resource officers are reassuring people that their goal is to ensure the safety of the students and staff after last week’s shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

On March 30, 2023, an active shooter entered a private Christian school in Nashville, leaving three students and three staff members dead.

Corporal Travis Stills a School Resource Officer for the Praire Grove School District says his job is to be the first line of defense in any situation.

“We’re here just to make sure everyone stays safe, that we can build that community, that involvement with the kids a positive reinforcement is our biggest thing, of course, positive and safety,” Stills said.

Stills says their officers are constantly going through extensive training to better serve and protect the Praire Grove community.

“Every year we’re learning something new we’re always trying to improve the safety of every building and every school district,” Stills said.

Stills says the school district does active shooter training with the students and staff to make sure everyone is prepared for any unpredictable situation.

“As far as our like active shooter training every year, the state mandates that we have to do one lockdown drill for every campus; making sure that everybody knows, you know, what they’re supposed to be doing if there ever is an intruder or any other emergency situation,” Stills said.

Stills says overall, he loves being an SRO and there’s no hesitation when it comes to laying down his life for the students and staff of Praire Grove.

“I love being an SRO it’s very rewarding you’re very active with all the kids and it’s definitely a different thing every day,” Stills said.

Stills says all the doors at the Prairie Grove schools have automatic locks and the district is always working on more ways to improve school safety.