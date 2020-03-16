Northwest Arkansas schools, restaurants rally to offer free lunches for kids

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A local Facebook group is helping to spread the word about where families can find free lunches while schools in Arkansas are closed due to the coronavirus.

Already with more than 4100 members, NWA Free Food for Kids is a resource for parents, families, and anyone who wants to get involved with helping local schoolchildren stay fed during this trying time.

Nick Morgan, the owner of Jersey Mike’s and Marco’s Pizza locations throughout NWA, helped spark the movement with a viral Facebook post last Thursday.

The following is a list of locations around the region where kids can eat free or reduced-cost meals.

SCHOOLS (M-F unless otherwise specified):

Bentonville High School – 1801 SE J St. – 11AM-12PM

– 1801 SE J St. – 11AM-12PM Elkins School District – 446-470 N. Center St. – 7:30AM-1:30PM (Drive-thru under bus awning)

– 446-470 N. Center St. – 7:30AM-1:30PM (Drive-thru under bus awning) Farmington Schools – 12327 N. Hwy 170 – 7:30AM-8:30AM & 10:30AM-12:30PM

– 12327 N. Hwy 170 – 7:30AM-8:30AM & 10:30AM-12:30PM Fayetteville Public Schools Outback Pantry – 2350 Old Farmington Road – 11AM-1PM (March 16 – meals/snack, March 17 – snack packs)

– 2350 Old Farmington Road – 11AM-1PM (March 16 – meals/snack, March 17 – snack packs) FPS Bus Delivery – 11AM-1PM (arrange on district website)

11AM-1PM (arrange on district website) Helen Tyson Middle School (Springdale) – 3304 S 40th St. – (this week – 7:30AM-830AM, 11:30AM-12:30AM)

– 3304 S 40th St. – (this week – 7:30AM-830AM, 11:30AM-12:30AM) Owl Creek School (Fayetteville) – 11AM-1PM (March 16 – meals/snacks, March 17 – Lunch)

– 11AM-1PM (March 16 – meals/snacks, March 17 – Lunch) Springdale Schools (All locations) – time not specified, breakfast and lunch.

RESTAURANTS

Gusanos (All NWA Locations)

Grubs Bar & Grille Downtown

JJ’s Grill (Fayetteville)

Marco’s Pizza (Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville) & Jersey Mike’s (Bentonville, Rogers)

Taco’s 4 Life (Rogers)

Being the Operating Partner at Tacos 4 Life in Rogers, I have decided that we will keep the trend going that many others have started. We will offer free Kid’s Meals to all K-12 students until the schools reopen or we head into summer break, and we may continue after then as well. Some children rely on the school meals as the only source of nutrition every day. We are in the feeding children business, so it makes sense to me. I am thankful that our districts are able to do what they are doing, we just hope to supplement that. If you do come, use the Drive Thru as the ADH has suggested. If anyone has any questions, let me know. Ricky Doyle

CJ’s Butcher Boy Burgers (Russellville and Fayetteville)

Big Sexy Food (Rogers, Springdale) and Sammich Love (Springdale)

We want to help. If schools are canceled and you and your family need food please let us help. Come by any of our locations for BIG SEXY FOOD(Rogers & Springdale) or SAMMICH LOVE (Springdale) and let us feed you. Please don’t hesitate or be embarrassed. You can simply and quietly let our team know that saw this post or that you heard about it and we will make sure you and you family get a meal. We love our amazing people here in NWA. We would not and will not be here without you and your support. Be kind. Check on your neighbor. And above all, love each other, just wash your hands first. Share this to anyone you feel needs to see it. Big Sexy Food

Wright’s Barbecue (Johnson)

OTHER: