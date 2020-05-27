Northwest Arkansas seeing most growth in COVID-19 cases in the state

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is seeing the most growth in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Today, May 27, Gov. Hutchinson broke down the state’s growth rate by region.

In the graph, the tallest bar in the middle represents Northwest Arkansas between May 17-23.

Gov. Hutchinson said he also wanted people to note that statewide, there has been a large increase in children getting infected during that time period.

“[Ages] 0-17 believes they’re totally invincible from the virus, they believe they’re invincible from any harm in life and that’s just typical of that age group, but the cases grew from 198 on May 17th to 278 [by May 23],” Hutchinson said.

People 65 and older had the smallest growth rate in that time period.