Northwest Arkansas sees 90% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in one week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council says hospitals in the area are dealing with a 90% increase in COVID-19 patients in a week.

There are 19 patients hospitalized with the virus in Northwest Arkansas.

According to the organization, January was the peak of the last surge with 140 patients.

For the last several weeks the NWA Council says hospitalizations have remained under 20 patients.

According to the NWA Council, around 35% in Benton and Washington County are full vaccinated. The organization says around 39% of people in Arkansas are fully vaccinated.

The Northwest Arkansas Council has a calendar available to find times and locations to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The organization also provides information about the vaccine.