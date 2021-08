ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas sees record high intensive care and ventilator usage for the second time in less than one month.

According to Mercy Hospital, there were 128 COVID-19 patients in the ICU in Northwest Arkansas on August 17.

The previous record of 127 was under 2 weeks ago on August 4.

76 people in Northwest Arkansas were on ventilators, 10 more than the previous record on August 5.

Mercy says 90 percent of COVID-19 admissions in the region are unvaccinated.