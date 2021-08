FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo a ventilator waits to be used for a COVID-19 patient going into cardiac arrest at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. COVID-19 could have stamped someone “uninsurable” if not for the Affordable Care Act. The ban on insurers using preexisting conditions to deny coverage is a key part of the Obama-era law that the Trump administration still seeks to overturn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the second time this week, Northwest Arkansas has set a COVID-19 related record.

Mercy Hospital reports there were 81 people on ventilators with COVID-19 on August 17, surpassing the old record from the day before.

In total, there were 169 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 which is just four shy of a record.

According to Mercy, the youngest COVID-19 patient is just 12 years old.