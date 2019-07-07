Northwest Arkansas soccer fans celebrate World Cup win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas soccer fans celebrated the U.S. women’s fourth World Cup title on Sunday in Fayetteville.

Red, white, and blue jerseys filled Farrell’s Lounge, Bar & Grill as families and friends gathered on Dickson Street to support the national team.

The watch party was hosted by the Arkansas Razorbacks women’s soccer team, who offered giveaways including U.S. women’s national team scarves and a pair of Razorback soccer season tickets.

“I think anything that promotes the women’s game in general. I mean, the U.S. is the best team in the world. They’re a lot of fun to watch. I like that they’re strong women who have opinions, and I think it’s kind of fun,” said Colby Hale, head soccer coach at the University of Arkansas.

“There’s a lot of talk going on. I mean, look at the turnout here. It’s awesome.”

The United States defeated Netherlands, 2-0, for its second consecutive World Cup.