FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week is spring break for many Northwest Arkansas residents.

Spring break is usually a time to plan a vacation with family and friends to have fun, travel, relax, and overall be safe.

Whether your flying high in the skies in an airplane or cruising through the streets in a car, travel agents like Nanette Carpenter want to ensure you’re prepared for vacation.

“After 2020, we’re happy to have clients and people traveling again,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter is a Travel Agent in Northwest Arkansas where she helps clients book domestic and international trips.

“We help our clients before vacation, during vacation, and after, so when they arrive, something is not right, we take care of it,” Carpenter said.

The United States Department of State recommends conducting thorough research about the place you’re going, being aware of the laws and rules about your destination, and always putting safety first.

The U.S. Department of State spokesperson says “safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas is the department’s highest priority.”

The U.S. Department of State says it wants to provide U.S. citizens with four levels of advice depending on the country they’re visiting.

Level 1 – Exercise normal precautions: This is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. There is some risk in any international travel. Conditions in other countries may differ from those in the United States and may change at any time.

Level 2 – Exercise increased caution: Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time.

Level 3 – Reconsider Travel: Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travelers in these areas in the Travel Advisory. Conditions in any country may change at any time.

Level 4 – Do not travel: This is the highest advisory level due to the greater likelihood of life-threatening risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government may have very limited ability to provide assistance. Conditions in any country may change at any time.

Carpenter says she always advises families to get travel protection when booking trips.

“It doesn’t only cover cancelations it also covers things like missed flights and lost baggage, and there’s always a medical component to travel protection if you get sick or you have to go to the hospital,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter says travel agents are considered travel advocates for customers, as they will guide you from the time you book the flight to the time you land back home.

“To ensure that we get the best option, the best price, the best location, and that we follow the parameters that our clients give us,” Carpenter said.

Overall, Carpenter says her goal is for everyone to have a stress-free vacation this spring break.

“I want them to come back and tell me what an awesome vacation they had because that’s what makes me happy,” Carpenter said.