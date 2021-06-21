Northwest Arkansas student competes on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local high school student was on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” tonight.

Owen dyer goes to Bentonville West.

Dyer as his friends and family gathered at Flip Side Ninja park in Lowell to cheer him on.

“Competing on this show, I mean, this was an absolute dream come true,” Dyer said. “Getting to do this really meant a lot to me. Just standing on that platform I’m like ‘I made it, this is it and this is the big stage.’ I’ve been working on this for three years now, and I’m ready to rock and roll.”

The 16-year-old was the first competitor of the night to finish the course, and now he’s moving on to the next round.

