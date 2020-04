FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here at KNWA/KFTA, we love to share the good news happening around Northwest Arkansas.

We’re saying congratulations to a local student for earning the highest ACT score possible.

Haas Hall Academy Junior Aidan Cline earned a composite score of 36 on his ACT acing the English, math, reading, and science tests.

Less than half of 1% of students who take the act earn a top score.

Congrats Aidan!