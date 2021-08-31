Northwest Arkansas Task Force 1 arrives in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Task Force 1 arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday night to assist with Hurricane Ida search & rescue efforts.

The team is comprised of members from the Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Siloam Springs fire departments, along with the Washington County Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

The NWA Task Force 1 is meeting with other urban search & rescue teams there to work together to help the people of Louisiana.

According to a Facebook post, the team was waiting on assignment from Task Force leaders and administrators on Tuesday morning.

Ida hit the U.S. Gulf Coast with 150 mph winds, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland. It’s left more than 1 million homes and businesses without power in Louisiana and Mississippi, including all of New Orleans.

Officials say it could be weeks before the power grid is repaired.