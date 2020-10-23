Northwest Arkansas Tech Institute unveils new welding center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Technical Institute celebrates its new state-of-the-art welding center.

The new addition nearly triples the amount of previous space the institute already had.

The Byrd Welding Center will prepare students each year to go into the workforce in Northwest Arkansas.

“Welding, like all technologies, is changing immensely. Every student in this facility will work with computers to design their creative projects, then come into the lab, hands-on work, to bring those creations forward,” NWTI President Jim Rollins said.

The center was made possible through a contribution from the Ella and Jack Byrd Trust.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, but he is limiting public appearances due to a recent possible COVID-19 exposure.

Watch the full ceremony below.