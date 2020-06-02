Northwest Arkansas Technical Institute opens to allow students to finish semester

After closing over concerns of the coronavirus, Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale is welcoming students back to class for a limited amount of time.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After closing over concerns of the coronavirus, Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale is welcoming students back to class for a limited amount of time.

Vice President of Instruction Robin Eason said because these classes are so hands on, it’s vital the kids get back into the lab and finish their Spring semester.

At the school, over 100 students still have work to complete that could not be done online.

Eason said the school will be open for around three or four weeks, just enough time to let them finish.

To ensure teachers and students are safe during instruction, NWTI is doing everything from mandatory temperature checks to purchasing extra equipment to prevent student sharing.

“My worst fear is that there will be an outbreak,” Eason said. “So, we are trying desperately to do everything according to CDC to make sure students are safe and that faculty and staff are safe as well.”

She said it’ll be a couple weeks before the school decides what it’s going to do for the fall semester.