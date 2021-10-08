Northwest Arkansas tops national, international leaderboards for Cycle September

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Love to Rice Cycle September results are finalized, and many Northwest Arkansas cities, businesses, and locals topped the global and national leaderboards.

According to a news release from BikeNWA, Northwest Arkansas workplaces won 1st place in five out of the six national categories, and 12 organizations ranked in the top 10 on the global leaderboards.

As a state, Arkansas placed 1st again in the 2-4 million residents category beating out Utah, Connecticut, Kansas, and Oklahoma.

The release says this year, ridership has continued to increase not only by seasoned riders but also by new people riding bikes.

A total of 112 workplaces and 1,624 people participated in the challenge logging 264,655 miles total over 18,995 rides.

According to the release, the number of riders who participated compared to Cycle September in 2020 increased by 50%.

Rankings of NWA workplaces in the National Challenge:

1st Place (2,000+ staff): Walmart Inc.

1st Place (50-199): Phat Tire Bike Shop

1st Place (20-49): Allied Cycle Works

1st Place (7-19): BikeNWA / NWA Trailblazers

1st Place (1-6): Pedal it Forward NWA

Rankings of NWA workplaces in the Global Challenge:

1st Place (2,000+ staff): Walmart Inc.

4th Place (2,000+ staff): University of Arkansas

8th Place(200-499 staff): Thaden School

1st Place (50-199 staff): Phat Tire Bike Shop

1st Place (20-49 staff): Allied Cycle Works

2nd Place (20-49 staff): Henderson Engineers

1st Place (7-19 staff): BikeNWA / NWA Trailblazers

3rd Place (7-19 staff): CEI Engineering Assoc.

1st Place (1-6 staff): Pedal it Forward

4th Place (1-6 staff): Hufft

Ranking of NWA Cities in the National Challenge:

1st Place (75-150k residents category): Fayetteville 56,244 miles

3rd Place (75-150k residents category): Springdale 26,230 miles

1st Place (25-75k residents category): Bentonville 70,212 miles

3rd Place (25-75k residents category): Rogers 28,395 miles

4th place (25-75k residents category): Bella Vista 15,946 miles

3rd Place (25k residents category): Siloam Springs 1,452 miles

Top Northwest Arkansas riders in the National Challenge:

2nd Place: JD Elder with 432 miles and encouraged 30 people

7th Place: Annie Davis with 980 miles and encouraged 18 people

The full breakdown of leaderboards can be found here.