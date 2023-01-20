FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Northwest Arkansas is growing daily and we’re short-handed when it comes to people in the tech industry.

As of today, Google and Amazon announced layoffs in the tech industry that involved more than 12 thousand employees.

“I think what you’re seeing right now is some sort of course correction in the tech sector,” – Mervin Jebaraj said.

Doctor Mervin Jebaraj the Director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas says for companies like Google and Amazon are not concerning numbers when they can have up to 200 thousand employees.

“The way they’re distributed across the country, maybe even across the world that’s just not that much of a significant impact in any one location for it to matter yet,” Jebaraj said.

For many experts like Doctor Jebaraj, they are wondering what these layoffs could mean for states like Arkansas or a region like Northwest Arkansas that are desperately trying to get more people in tech.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to attract some of those individuals here, and you know we’re actually we’ll be targeting some of them digitally on some ads to show them the kinds of opportunities that are here,” –Nelson Peacock said.

Peacock is the CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council and says more companies are identifying themselves as tech companies over the last several years.

“You’re seeing that need for talent, it’s well beyond just a traditional apple, I mean every company including those locally and across the state need tech talent to run their companies,” – Peacock said.

Peacock says there are about 10 thousand jobs open right now and about a quarter of them are in tech and the stem industry.

“It’s been a priority of the Northwest Arkansas Council to try to fill those jobs if they don’t get filled here, companies will move somewhere else to get those jobs filled so we need to do everything we can to help them,” – Peacock said.

Peacock says as the population grows so are the businesses and as they think of different ways to expand and innovate it leads back to the need for more people in tech.

You can also click on the link below to look through and apply for a job in the tech industry.