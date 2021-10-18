Northwest Arkansas universities listed in WalletHub’s top 10 best in state

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent survey ranks three colleges and universities in Northwest Arkansas in the top ten for the state.

According to WalletHub, John Brown University is at the top of the list in Arkansas.

It’s results were based on 30 key measures grouped into categories like student selectivity, cost and financing, and career outcomes.

Other local schools on the list include The University of the Ozarks in Clarksville which came in at number six, and the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville ranked eighth.

The list of the top ten schools can be seen below.

1. John Brown University

2. Harding University

3. Hendrix College

4. Lyon College

5. Ouachita Baptist University

6. University of the Ozarks

7. Arkansas State University-Main Campus

8. University of Arkansas

9. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

10. Central Baptist College

Here is a closer look at how JBU performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: John Brown University (1 = Best; 7 = Average; 14 = Worst):

5th – Admission Rate

14th – Net Cost

6th – Student-Faculty Ratio

4th – On-Campus Crime

10th – Gender & Racial Diversity

4th – Graduation Rate

1st – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To view the full reports, visit:



Best Colleges and Universities Overall: http://wallethub.com/edu/college-rankings/40750



Best Colleges: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-colleges-in-the-us-ranking/40748



Best Universities: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-universities-in-usa-ranking/39704