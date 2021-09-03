Northwest Arkansas ventilator, ICU bed use at all-time high

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Regional Hospitals are at an all-time high of ICU bed and ventilator use, according to a release from Mercy on Friday.

As of September 2, the area’s hospitals met the all-time high of 139 ICU beds in use supporting patient needs. The last all-time high of 139 ICU beds was on August 20.

Regional hospitals have consistently cared for 100+ ICU critical care patients since mid-July. These numbers include both COVID-19 beds and beds utilized for other medical needs.

Ventilator use also remains at an all-time high with 87 ventilators in use at NWA hospitals. These numbers also include both patients with COVID-19 and patients with other medical needs.

The youngest hospitalized COVID-19 patient on Thursday was under 12 years old, and the average age of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped to 44 years old.





Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients eligible for the vaccine, approximately 91 percent are not vaccinated.

“We continue to face the daily reality of caring for an overwhelming number of very sick, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients,” the release on behalf of the hospitals states. “They fill our hospitals, along with record volumes of critical care patients, that are stretching our resources and caregivers. We are able to create the capacity necessary but doing so requires holding patients in emergency rooms and/or work with other facilities to transfer patients. We are at record levels due to very sick unvaccinated populations. This comes at the expense of curtailing other health care services, like non-emergent, elective surgeries and other delays.”

Northwest Arkansas Regional Hospitals include Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical.