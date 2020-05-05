Northwest Arkansas venues prepare to open with governor’s new restrictions

"It is really a constantly evolving situation that we're just trying to figure out."

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Phase one of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s plan to reopen the state is in full swing now with his latest announcement.

Summer concerts, sporting events, and evenings at the movies— all up in the air before Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement Monday.

He’s letting large outdoor venues like stadiums, amusement centers and fair grounds to open immediately, and indoor venues like auditoriums, bowling alleys and museums to open May 18.

“Everyone’s been looking forward to those AMP shows,” said Jennifer Wilson with the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

The governor’s announcement allows the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers to open for its full concert season.

But Wilson said that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be shows.

She said, “The first question we have to ask is ‘is the tour even still out and doing shows’ so that’s the first part we’re trying to figure out. Then the second part is ‘would we still be able to have it in the venue and make it make sense.'”

Wilson also said adjusting to a long list of guidelines won’t be easy.

“This is just phase one,” she said. “So, if we continue to improve we’ll move into phase two which will have different guidelines. So it is really a constantly evolving situation that we’re just trying to figure out.”

To Governor Hutchinson, these rules are vital in getting Arkansans back to normal.

He said, “We need to follow these guidelines so that we can, after another period of time, go into a greater number of people and more flexibility in some of these venues.”

Down in the river valley, Temple Live in Fort Smith is preparing for a May 15 concert, three days before the governor’s approved open date.

We asked Mike Brown with the Fort Smith venue if he planned to reschedule after Monday’s announcement.

He said no.

Brown declined a full interview but says he’s hoping the governor will change his mind.

Wilson says for the AMP, there’s nothing more important than protecting its concert goers.

“Doing a concert, getting a concert in, does not replace patron safety,” Wilson said. “That’s the first thing we’ve got to focus on.”

The ADH issued this directive today in regard to reopening large venues: