Northwest Arkansas Walmart and Sam’s Clubs offering the COVID-19 vaccine

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the region are currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

According to a spokesperson for the Bentonville-based retailer on Thursday, the company currently has appointments available for eligible Arkansans at stores across the region.

Locations where Walmart and Sam’s Club are administering the vaccine:

Sam’s Club, 3081 N Highway 112, Fayetteville, AR, 72704

Sam’s Club, 1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR, 72762

Walmart Supercenter, 367 W Cherry St., Alma, AR, 72921

Walmart Supercenter, 406 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR, 72712

Walmart Supercenter, 1000 W Trimble Ave., Berryville, AR, 72616

Walmart Supercenter, 1400 East Main St., Booneville, AR, 72927

Walmart Supercenter, 161 N. Walmart Drive, Harrison, AR, 72601

Walmart Supercenter, 157 Gary Hatfield Way, Huntsville, AR, 72740

Walmart Supercenter, 367 W Main St., Farmington, AR, 72730

Walmart Supercenter, 3919 No. Mall Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72703

Walmart Supercenter, 2425 South Zero St., Fort Smith, AR, 72901

Walmart Supercenter, 8600 US Hwy 71 S., Fort Smith, AR, 72908

Walmart Supercenter, 551 Liberty Dr., Greenwood, AR, 72936

Walmart Supercenter, 1819 S 8 th St., Rogers, AR, 72756

Walmart Supercenter, 2110 W Walnut St., Rogers, AR, 72756

Walmart Supercenter, 2901 Highway 412 E, Siloam Springs, AR, 72761

Walmart Supercenter, 4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale, AR, 72762

Walmart Supercenter, 2004 S Pleasant St, Springdale, AR, 72764

Walmart Supercenter, 4870 Elm Springs Rd., Springdale, AR, 72762

Walmart Supercenter, 2214 Fayetteville Rd., Van Buren, AR, 72956

Eligible patients can make their appointments through Walmart’s online scheduler at http://Walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Arkansas is currently in Phase 1B of its vaccination rollout, meaning the following groups are eligible to receive the shot:

65 years and older

Education

Police, fire, other first responders

Corrections

Food and Agriculture

People with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Essential Government

Grocery Store/Meal Delivery

Postal/Package Delivery Service

Public Transit

Houses of Worship

Manufacturing

For more information about these groups, click here.

Those in Phase 1A, including health care workers, nursing home residents & employees, first responders, and other health staff, remain eligible to receive the vaccine as well.