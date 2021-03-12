Northwest Arkansas Walmart and Sam’s Clubs offering the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the region are currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

According to a spokesperson for the Bentonville-based retailer on Thursday, the company currently has appointments available for eligible Arkansans at stores across the region.

Locations where Walmart and Sam’s Club are administering the vaccine:

  • Sam’s Club, 3081 N Highway 112, Fayetteville, AR, 72704
  • Sam’s Club, 1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR, 72762 
  • Walmart Supercenter, 367 W Cherry St., Alma, AR, 72921
  • Walmart Supercenter, 406 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR, 72712
  • Walmart Supercenter, 1000 W Trimble Ave., Berryville, AR, 72616
  • Walmart Supercenter, 1400 East Main St., Booneville, AR, 72927
  • Walmart Supercenter, 161 N. Walmart Drive, Harrison, AR, 72601
  • Walmart Supercenter, 157 Gary Hatfield Way, Huntsville, AR, 72740
  • Walmart Supercenter, 367 W Main St., Farmington, AR, 72730
  • Walmart Supercenter, 3919 No. Mall Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72703
  • Walmart Supercenter, 2425 South Zero St., Fort Smith, AR, 72901
  • Walmart Supercenter, 8600 US Hwy 71 S., Fort Smith, AR, 72908
  • Walmart Supercenter, 551 Liberty Dr., Greenwood, AR, 72936
  • Walmart Supercenter, 1819 S 8th St., Rogers, AR, 72756
  • Walmart Supercenter, 2110 W Walnut St., Rogers, AR, 72756
  • Walmart Supercenter, 2901 Highway 412 E, Siloam Springs, AR, 72761
  • Walmart Supercenter, 4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale, AR, 72762
  • Walmart Supercenter, 2004 S Pleasant St, Springdale, AR, 72764
  • Walmart Supercenter, 4870 Elm Springs Rd., Springdale, AR, 72762
  • Walmart Supercenter, 2214 Fayetteville Rd., Van Buren, AR, 72956 

Eligible patients can make their appointments through Walmart’s online scheduler at http://Walmart.com/covidvaccine.

Arkansas is currently in Phase 1B of its vaccination rollout, meaning the following groups are eligible to receive the shot:

  • 65 years and older
  • Education
  • Police, fire, other first responders
  • Corrections
  • Food and Agriculture
  • People with intellectual or developmental disabilities
  • Essential Government
  • Grocery Store/Meal Delivery
  • Postal/Package Delivery Service
  • Public Transit
  • Houses of Worship
  • Manufacturing

For more information about these groups, click here.

Those in Phase 1A, including health care workers, nursing home residents & employees, first responders, and other health staff, remain eligible to receive the vaccine as well.

