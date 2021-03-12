Northwest Arkansas Walmart and Sam’s Clubs offering the COVID-19 vaccine

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the region are currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
According to a spokesperson for the Bentonville-based retailer on Thursday, the company currently has appointments available for eligible Arkansans at stores across the region.
Locations where Walmart and Sam’s Club are administering the vaccine:
- Sam’s Club, 3081 N Highway 112, Fayetteville, AR, 72704
- Sam’s Club, 1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale, AR, 72762
- Walmart Supercenter, 367 W Cherry St., Alma, AR, 72921
- Walmart Supercenter, 406 S Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR, 72712
- Walmart Supercenter, 1000 W Trimble Ave., Berryville, AR, 72616
- Walmart Supercenter, 1400 East Main St., Booneville, AR, 72927
- Walmart Supercenter, 161 N. Walmart Drive, Harrison, AR, 72601
- Walmart Supercenter, 157 Gary Hatfield Way, Huntsville, AR, 72740
- Walmart Supercenter, 367 W Main St., Farmington, AR, 72730
- Walmart Supercenter, 3919 No. Mall Ave., Fayetteville, AR, 72703
- Walmart Supercenter, 2425 South Zero St., Fort Smith, AR, 72901
- Walmart Supercenter, 8600 US Hwy 71 S., Fort Smith, AR, 72908
- Walmart Supercenter, 551 Liberty Dr., Greenwood, AR, 72936
- Walmart Supercenter, 1819 S 8th St., Rogers, AR, 72756
- Walmart Supercenter, 2110 W Walnut St., Rogers, AR, 72756
- Walmart Supercenter, 2901 Highway 412 E, Siloam Springs, AR, 72761
- Walmart Supercenter, 4900 Jennifer Terrace, Springdale, AR, 72762
- Walmart Supercenter, 2004 S Pleasant St, Springdale, AR, 72764
- Walmart Supercenter, 4870 Elm Springs Rd., Springdale, AR, 72762
- Walmart Supercenter, 2214 Fayetteville Rd., Van Buren, AR, 72956
Eligible patients can make their appointments through Walmart’s online scheduler at http://Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Arkansas is currently in Phase 1B of its vaccination rollout, meaning the following groups are eligible to receive the shot:
- 65 years and older
- Education
- Police, fire, other first responders
- Corrections
- Food and Agriculture
- People with intellectual or developmental disabilities
- Essential Government
- Grocery Store/Meal Delivery
- Postal/Package Delivery Service
- Public Transit
- Houses of Worship
- Manufacturing
For more information about these groups, click here.
Those in Phase 1A, including health care workers, nursing home residents & employees, first responders, and other health staff, remain eligible to receive the vaccine as well.