FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas woman celebrates her 102nd birthday today.

Mary Balla had to celebrate her last birthday alone because of COVID-19.

But today, with the help of 50 kids from the Church of the Nazarene, she had a special outdoor celebration complete with cards and balloons.

“On her 100th birthday we had all the children come by and she really enjoyed that I would say,” her son, Donald Balla said. “But she always enjoyed the kids.”