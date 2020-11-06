Northwest Arkansas woman uses cancer journey to inspire others

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas woman is using her experience with cancer to help others understand how to care for a loved one with the disease.

Deanna Pritchett has lost six family members to cancer. Two of the most recent, her mother and father.

“When you get a cancer diagnosis in your family, life is not the same,” Pritchett said. “It’s a thief. It steals your life. It steals your loved one. It tries to take your memories.”

Pritchett’s mom was diagnosed with Endometrial Carcinoma in 2015. Two years later, she found out her dad had Prostate and Bladder Cancer.

“At the time, my mom and dad lived in Clarksville and I lived in Rogers,” Pritchett said. “So, it was 111 miles to get from my driveway to theirs. I had to figure out how to manage my responsibilities i Northwest Arkansas and at the same time try to take on responsibilities in Johnson County.”

Pritchett said she learned early on that it’s okay to ask for help. And, she received a lot of help from the Cancer Challenge.

“Every single person at the Cancer Challenge is passionate about what they do,” she said. “It’s not just a need, it’s a passion that they are there, because they want to help people like me and people like my family.”

The organization has invested over $13 million in our community for direct patient services. It relies on the generosity of people like you to bring world-class cancer care to Northwest Arkansas.

“They help with food,” Pritchett said. “They help with your doctor appointments. They can help with lodging. I was so thankful that they were there so that I could just be a daughter.”

The Cancer Challenge has a telethon on November 10. It’s a chance to give back and support cancer care in Northwest Arkansas.