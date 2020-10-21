Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter helps domestic violence survivor

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter has been serving our region since the 1980s, helping an average of 500 people each year.

“All I could think about was protecting them,” domestic violence survivor Jocelyn said.

One of those people was Jocelyn, a mother of four.

She said her life changed in February of 2019 when she found out her two oldest daughters were sexually assaulted – one raped.

She said her family had been dealing with mental and emotional abuse for some time but the night she found out her children were harmed is when they finally escaped the violence.

She said police linked her family up with the Children’s Advocacy Center who ultimately connected her to the NWA Women’s Shelter.

“Right up front, they said while you’re here, this isn’t just a sitting spot. We’re going to help you. We’re going to help you re-build, we’re going to help you get back on your feet. We have options out there and we’re going to help you in any way that you need,” she said.

Jocelyn said she felt completely safe while she and her family stayed at the shelter.

She said staff were extremely supportive and motivational on her path forward.