Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter honors victims of domestic violence

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter is honoring those who lost their lives to domestic abuse.

According to NWAWS, last year, fifty-one people were killed as a result of domestic abuse in Arkansas. Eight of these murders occurred in the Northwest Arkansas Region where the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter (NWAWS) focuses its services. At least sixty-three percent of the state’s deaths involved a firearm.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates approximately one in three people will experience abuse by a current or former partner during their lifetime. Those numbers tend to be higher in Arkansas.

NWAWS has launched a virtual campaign you can follow from anywhere. Each day at noon during the month of October, it will feature the stories on it’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

If you or someone you know is in a toxic or violent relationship you can receive confidential services at no cost from the NWAWS. To get help now, call 479-246-9999 or toll-free 1-800-775-9011. For more information about the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter is available at www.nwaws.org.