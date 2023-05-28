BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas World War II Veteran is turning 100 years old on May 30.

Chester Nordling, also known as “Chet”, has earned medals, served in World War II, became an attorney, and traveled worldwide, but he says his most significant accomplishment is making it to see 100 years old.

“There were so many things that I was pleased with in my life and I’ve had a full life,” Nordling said.

Chet served in the Navy Armed Guard in Pacific Theater and experienced a few terrifying stories on the water.

“On the second trip back our ship broke into about midships; we were drifting around for 30 some hours, bobbing up and down until we rescued,” Nordling said.

For his service, the United States Navy presented Chet with three medals at his birthday celebration: The World War Two Victory Medal, The American Campaign Medal, and Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal.

“I’ve been blessed with angels all around me and I have faith in my God,” Nordling said.

Nordling says the secret behind living such a long and blessed life is his family, faith, and God.

“Life is all about family and it starts from your birth to your death and I think that’s probably the most important thing that I think about,” Nordling said.

Chet’s son David Nordling said his father has been such an inspiration and he’s happy others are seeing what he has seen inside his father for years.

“He was always so patient with me just he was nurturing and his upbringing and his attitude and his mores and values and help form my life,” David Nordling said.

David says his father deserves nothing but the best and they wish him nothing but love, joy, peace, and happiness.

“One time, a lady came up to him and said, you know, I just have a feeling you’re going to live to be a hundred born and Dad immediately turned and looked at us. Oh, I hope not.”

Here is the full bio of the life of Chester “Chet” Nordling below: