Northwest Health announces visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health is now restricting visitation to its medical centers due to COVID-19.
Read the entire statement from Northwest Health below:
If you have traveled from a high-risk area for COVID-19, have had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19, and/or have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing, please delay your visit unless seeking medical care.
Only well, essential visitors such as immediate family, partner or significant other, and children ages 13 and older may visit patients. Visitors will be limited to one per adult patient. NICU patients may have up to two visitors, with proper banded identification. Patients in isolation will have additional visitor restrictions.
Visitors will be asked a short series of questions upon entrance to each of our five hospitals. Visitors with risk factors for COVID-19 and those who have a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness will not be allowed to visit. During this time, the number of entrances into each hospital will be limited, as follows.
- Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville – Visitors and patients should use the ER entrance 24/7.
- Northwest Medical Center-Springdale – On weekdays, visitors should use the Main, North or South entrance between 6 am – 6 pm. After 6 pm, the ER will be the only entry point. On weekends, the ER and North entrance only should be used.
- Northwest Health Physicians’ Specialty Hospital – On weekdays, visitors should use the main entrance from 5 am – 5 pm. After 5 pm and on weekends, the ER will be the only entry point.
- Siloam Springs Regional Hospital –Visitors should use the main entrance at all times.
- Willow Creek Women’s Hospital – Seven days a week, visitors should use the front entrance between 5 am-10 pm. Between 10 pm and 5 am, the ER will be the only entrance.
We appreciate the community’s understanding and compliance.