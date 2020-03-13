Northwest Health announces visitor restrictions due to COVID-19

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health is now restricting visitation to its medical centers due to COVID-19.

Read the entire statement from Northwest Health below:

If you have traveled from a high-risk area for COVID-19, have had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19, and/or have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing, please delay your visit unless seeking medical care.

Only well, essential visitors such as immediate family, partner or significant other, and children ages 13 and older may visit patients. Visitors will be limited to one per adult patient. NICU patients may have up to two visitors, with proper banded identification. Patients in isolation will have additional visitor restrictions.

Visitors will be asked a short series of questions upon entrance to each of our five hospitals. Visitors with risk factors for COVID-19 and those who have a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness will not be allowed to visit. During this time, the number of entrances into each hospital will be limited, as follows.