SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health announced that it will recognize the work of its volunteers as part of National Healthcare Volunteer Week.

This year, National Healthcare Volunteer Week will be celebrated the week of April 17 in hospitals across the country.

“We have more than 100 active volunteers at Northwest Health who contribute their time, talent and passions with our patients, families and staff,” said Lesa Tucker, system volunteer coordinator at Northwest Health. “Our volunteers are an integral part of the hospital team so we were very excited to welcome them back following the pandemic.”

Since returning in May of last year, Northwest Health volunteers have donated more than 16,000 hours supporting systems in areas such as information desks, registration, intensive care and surgery waiting rooms, providing community grants and scholarships through the Auxiliary gift shops and thrift store sales and numerous other services.

If you are interested in making a difference in the lives of patients and family members at Northwest Health, call (479) 757-4106 or email communityrelations@nw-health.com.