WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former employee of Northwest Medical Center charged with abusing patients has had his trial delayed.

Isaiah Morris, 54, is charged with two counts of abuse of an adult endangered or impaired person, one of which is a Class D felony due to the inclusion of a physical injury.

A felony information sheet for Morris filed in Washington County on March 3 said that he “purposely abused an adult endangered person and the abuse caused physical injury including rib fractures.” The second count was for purposeful abuse in slapping the victim across the face.

Morris’ trial was originally scheduled for Aug. 15 but was delayed. He now has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 27.