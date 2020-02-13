Northwest Health ER to open next month in Fayetteville

Northwest Health's newest emergency department is located on Joyce Ave. near MLK Blvd.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A lack of healthcare resources south of Fayetteville prompts the construction of a new emergency center.

Northwest Health’s newest emergency department is located on 1255 S. Shiloh Dr. near MLK Blvd.

Cities like West Fork, Farmington and Prairie Grove asked Northwest Health to build something like this due to how far the closest emergency center was from them.

Emergency department Medical Director Danelle Richards estimates that travel times was over 30 minutes.

She said, “When there’s an emergency that occurs, you need help right now, and 30 minutes or longer is often too long to wait for emergent conditions.”

President of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Josh Frye said, “This is huge for the community of Farmington. In 20 plus years there hasn’t been this type of service available this close to Farmington and the rest of West Washington County.”

Inside this new center, you can find a full-service lab and radiology department.

The center will open in mid-March.