SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health reports on a Sunday a “restricted access ” situation in response to a potential threat on the premises.

“We appreciate timely response of the Springdale Police Department today who came on campus to address a potential threat. No one has been injured and access to our facility has been limited for the protection of our patients and visitors. Patient care is continuing,” said a spokesperson for Northwest Health.

According to Springdale Police Sergeant Matt Rays, a person made calls to the hospital and officers searched the premises, not finding a physical threat.

The source of the phone calls is being investigated by SPD.