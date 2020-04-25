Northwest Health’s five hospitals to resume elective surgeries and procedures week of Monday, April 27

This April 2020 photo shows the Belton Regional Medical Center in Belton, Mo. Newly unsealed court documents detail the FBI’s investigation into a violent confrontation last month with a Raymore man who investigators say was planning to bomb the Kansas City hospital. Timothy Wilson died March 24, 2020, in a firefight with FBI agents on a Belton street. The violent take-down followed a long-running domestic terrorism investigation that began in 2019. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Health will resume elective surgeries and procedures the week of Monday, April 27.

Our leadership teams and medical staffs have been working collaboratively on plans to restart our elective surgery program with the goals of ensuring the safety of our patients, physicians and staff. As always, our goal is to provide our community with the quality healthcare services they expect from Northwest Health in a safe environment. Additional safeguards, such as screening of each person as they enter our facilities and limitation of visitors, further minimizes any risks to patients and staff. Denten Park, Market Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the system

According to a press release, Northwest Health is continuing these additional protocols to ensure the health and safety of its patients, physicians, and staff. These include:

• Limiting entry points into the facilities

• Screening everyone who enters the hospitals according to CDC guidelines – this includes staff, patients and visitors

• Requiring patients, visitors, physicians and staff members to wear masks while in the hospitals

• Restricting visitors, with exceptions made for some patients including laboring and C-section mothers, pediatric patients, NICU patients, surgical patients and end-of-life situations

• Isolating any COVID-19 positive patients and those awaiting COVID-19 test results to designated quarantine areas

• Performing pre-admission testing in designated areas to limit traffic within the hospital

• Testing all surgical patients for COVID-19, as required, during pre-admission testing

• Requiring all surgical patients to self-quarantine once COVID-19 testing is performed

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our patients’ and caregivers’ health and safety have been our primary concern. We are ramping up slowly to give ample opportunity to evaluate the processes we have in place and make adjustments as needed. Patients can be assured that we are taking every precaution to protect them and their families. Denten Park

Patients should contact their physician or health care provider to reschedule a procedure that had to be postponed.