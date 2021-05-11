Northwest Medical Center celebrates National Hospital Week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville held a special event today in honor of National Hospital Week.

Alicia McCready is a pharmacy tech who has spent the last three years working with her coworkers to collect medication lids.

She then partnered with local artist Nikki Spurlock to create a piece of art that she says is representative of her profession.

“This whole project, we all came together as a team. And we all worked as a team together. Each entire floor saved them everyday. So to me, just coming together as a community, we all just saved it to make something to represent us,” McCready said.

The unique art piece displays a field of daisies, and each medication lid represents a part of a patient’s journey.