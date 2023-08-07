SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Medical Center drops its lawsuit against a former patient.

William Vanwhy is one of dozens of former patients suing the hospital and Dr. Brian Hyatt related to their stay at the hospital’s behavioral health unit.

Vanwhy claims he was falsely imprisoned during his time there.

The hospital was suing Vanwhy because he was refusing to pay his hospital bill. At the time, the hospital said it suspended collections involving Hyatt’s former patients.

Now, the lawsuit against Vanwhy has been dropped, but another former patient says he was served a lawsuit last week.

The hospital says its billing services are largely automated. A spokesperson said, “If an individual who was treated by Dr. Hyatt has been billed by the hospital for services they believe were not performed, they are welcome to contact us at 479-226-5440.”