SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Medical Center in Springdale wants to expand its mental health services.

Its location in Springdale is the only acute care hospital offering in-patient behavioral health services in Northwest Arkansas.

By expanding its space, the medical center can now accept 28 more patients than it could have in 2018.

“Prior to the pandemic, the incidents of suicide, anxiety, and depression were higher in the state of Arkansas than the national average,” said Interim CEO Jose Echavarria. “I do personally think that the pandemic added a little bit to that. Anxiety of not knowing what came out of the virus and the initial first stages.”

Echavarria says expanding the program could decrease the suicide rate in Arkansas.