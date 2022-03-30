NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to the morning’s severe storm, Northwest Medical Center in Springdale briefly lost power and relocated one patient to a different medical facility.

“Northwest Medical Center-Springdale lost power and was on backup power for about four hours,” said Abby Davenport, Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations. “We have emergency plans in place for outages to ensure that our patients and staff are cared for and safe.”

She added that as of 11 a.m., four storm victims had been brought to the emergency room, with one “remaining in good condition,” one transferred to another facility, and two treated for minor injuries and released.

Northwest Medical Center-Springdale is now “fully operational and available to care for our community.”