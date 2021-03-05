Northwest Medical Center offering drive-thru vaccine clinic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Medical Center in Springdale is hosting a drive-thru Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those eligible.

The drive-thru is located at 609 W Maple Ave. in Springdale. Appointments will be posted periodically.

Eligible recipients can make an appointment here. After the first vaccine, there will be no need to make an appointment for the second dose. Recipients only need to arrive at the same location 21 days after the first dose at the same appointment time.

The vaccine will be distributed to healthcare workers, first responders, ages 65 and up, and school system employees. Full time teachers and employees as well as students are not eligible. The hospital says to bring a form of identification and proof of employment if applicable. They also say people should not sign up if they are not eligible for the vaccine.