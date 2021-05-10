Northwest Medical Center to host blood drive in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Medical Center — Springdale says it will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Bloodmobile at the hospital’s parking lot on W. Maple Avenue in Springdale, according to a press release sent out by the hospital.

The release says CBCO will adhere to government guidelines to ensure the safety of donors and staff members. Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting the donor portal.

Northwest Medical says when donor’s arrive, they should wear a mask. If donor’s do not have a mask, CBCO will provide one. Each donor will have their temperature taken in the screening area and staff members will be cleaning all equipment before and after each donor, according to the hospital.

Appointments are strongly suggested. If walk-in donors arrive and there is no availability at that time, CBCO will schedule them in a time slot or they may wait outside or in their car. Walk-ins will be contacted if there is a no-show.

To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. CBCO offers the following tips for those planning to donate:

Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before donating.

Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving.

Call (800) 280-5337 for more information.