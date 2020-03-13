Northwest Technical Institute closed for the day to clean

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Springdale, one school closed its doors for the day to clean and protect its facilities from the coronavirus.

The Northwest Technical Institute is cleaning in two phases.

The first is disinfecting the whole school, and the second is setting off foggers to clean the hard to reach places.

These chemicals are designed to kill the coronavirus, the flu, and whatever other illness may live inside the school.

Maintenance Manager Ken Yancey said safety is the top priority when it comes to their kids.

“Everybody’s like a family here and pitches in. Does what they need to do to keep them all safe,” Yancey said.

Students and faculty will return on Monday and then the school will repeat this process weekly.