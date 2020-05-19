Not all prison cases included in current active COVID-19 infection total

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state is not counting all prison cases of COVID-19 in the total number of active infections in the state.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith announced 369 active cases are currently in correctional facilities.

He also said 585 people at the federal correctional institution in Forrest City tested positive for COVID-19.

“Some of those in the FCI have recovered but not all the numbers from the FCI are in our system yet. Those were done by CDC and prison bureau staff,” he said.

A total of 17 prison workers have also tested positive for the virus at the federal correctional institution.