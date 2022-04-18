LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for the Book announced that the 2022 “If All Arkansas Read the Same Book” program will feature Emily St. John Mandel’s latest novel, “Sea of Tranquility.”

According to a press release, “Sea of Tranquility” is a novel of art, time, love and plague that takes the reader from Vancouver Island in 1912 to a dark colony on the moon five hundred years later, unfurling a story of humanity across centuries and space.

Emily St. John Mandel is the bestselling author of numerous novels, including “The Glass Hotel” and “Station Eleven.” Her novel “Station Eleven,” which was a finalist for a National Book Award and the PEN/Faulkner Award, won the 2015 Arthur C. Clarke Award, the Toronto Book Award and the Morning News Tournament of Books, and was adapted into a limited series for HBO.

Her previous novel, “The Singer’s Gun,” was the 2014 winner of the Prix Mystere de la Critique in France. Her short fiction and essays have been anthologized in numerous collections, including “Best American Mystery Stories 2013.” She is a staff writer for The Millions, and she lives in New York City with her husband and daughter. For more information on Emily St. John Mandel, please visit prhspeakers.com.

She will discuss “Sea of Tranquility,” as well as the craft of writing, in a live virtual visit on Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. The program will take place via Zoom Webinar and will also be live-streamed on the Arkansas State Library’s YouTube Channel. This event will be free-of-charge and open to the public.

Registration information will be available soon at https://www.library.arkansas.gov/programs/arkansas-center-for-the-book/if-all-arkansas-read-the-same-book/.

The Arkansas Center for the Book at the Arkansas State Library is a division of the Arkansas Department of Education. The “If All Arkansas Read the Same Book” community-read project is made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Copies of “Sea of Tranquility” will soon be available at all public libraries throughout the state.