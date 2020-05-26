Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reaching all-time high

FILE – In this April 28, 2020, file photo, nurse practitioner talks to a patient and holds her hand while a doctor administers an IV at Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Many African Americans watching protests calling for easing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus see them as one more example of how their health and their rights just don’t seem to matter. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported today could be the highest ever for the state.

That’s according to Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

A total of 107 people are hospitalized with the virus. That’s an increase of eight from yesterday.

Dr. Smith said the state has been prepared for upwards of 1,000 patients based on predictions back in March.

“Based on predictions at that time I was concerned it could be even higher so we actually put in place planning for up to 10,000 patients at one time and those plans are still ready to go if we need them,” Smith said.

The governor reiterated that comment saying he does expect hospitalizations to keep increasing but sees no issues at hospitals with having the ability to treat them.

On April 27, Arkansas had 109 hospitalized with 25 on ventilators.