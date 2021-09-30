Number of school districts in ACHI’s red, purple zones on COVID-19 map drops to 77

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The number of Arkansas public school districts with COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period has dropped to 77 on September 30. The number from the previous week was 147.

According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, the number of school districts with COVID-19 vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents remains unchanged from the previous week at five.

Those districts are:

Bentonville at 53%

Cleveland County at 52%

Fountain Lake at 52%

Magnet Cove at 52%

Pulaski County Special School District at 50%

ACHI says 7 districts have infections rates of 100 or more. This is down from the previous week’s total of 28.

The school district information, along with other local-level data on infection and vaccination rates, can be found on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas site.

On ACHI’s map of Arkansas school districts, a district with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded red, and a district with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded purple.

The release says the color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not on cases among school employees and students.

Infection rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. The counts don not include infections among incarcerated populations, nursing homies, or human development centers.