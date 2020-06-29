Nurse gives advice on sending your students back to school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– As school districts prepare for the return of students this fall, parents may be feeling unsure of the best way to keep their kids and family safe amid the pandemic.

While schools have added alternative methods of instruction, or AMI the availability of resources like computers or internet may put some students at a disadvantage.

Advance Practice Registered Nurse, Celeste Williams said along with this, families could have high risk members, meaning if they decide to send their students back, they would have to take extra precautions to avoid exposing family members.

Williams said ultimately, it’s about balancing whats right for each family individually.

“It’s about making sure that your children are getting the educational opportunities and preparation that they need to be successful in life, versus balancing the health of your family,” she said.

Williams said while Northwest Arkansas is considered a hot spot right now, she knows that there is a low health risk to children.

But, she says, they also have a high probability of spreading the virus.

So it’s important to remind your children to follow safety measures too, she says, like wearing a mask and washing their hands.