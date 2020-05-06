Nurses get free Chick-fil-a for Nurses Appreciation Day

by: Megan Wilson

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It is national Nurses Day and local Chick-fil-a owners are using the day to say thanks to the frontline fighters in our community.

The restaurant delivered free breakfast to all night and day shift nurses at Mercy Hospital this morning.

Mercy’s Director of Nursing Lisa Lambert said the recognition helped raise everyone’s spirits during these trying times.

“These nurses have been right up on the front lines walking towards the fire, making sacrifices every day. They just are really continuing to excel in our mission statement of exceptional care of our community and they’re excited to do it,” she said.

“The pressures that they have, emotional, physical, the longterm consequences of the pandemic. so we just thought what a better way to show appreciation, the way we do it, with food,” Chick-fil-a Franchise Owner Mark Hufford said.

500 nurses got to enjoy the free meals today.

