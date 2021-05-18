Nurses honored for fight against COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of nurses are honored for their work as they stepped up to help crush COVID-19.

Today, the University of Arkansas’ Eleanor Mann School of Nursing honored more than 100 nurses apart of the group Nurses Crushing COVID.

Lori Mahler was one of many nurses honored, even stepping out of retirement to help with vaccination efforts.

She says when she first started the group, she only expected to have a few friends join in. “Within 3 weeks, I had almost 100 people,” Mahler said. “100 doctors, nurses, veterinarians. Even people who weren’t in the medical profession. They said please let me help. I can check on people. I can do paperwork, what can I do? And I was like ‘Wow, I live in a really great community.'”

Nurses Crushing COVID started back in January and have worked to administer thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.