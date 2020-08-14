Nursing home residents fish for catfish donated by The Charlie Craig Fish Hatchery

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nursing home reeling in the fun.

Residents from the Bradford House in Bentonville were able to drop a line and fish for real catfish.

The Charlie Craig Fish Hatchery in Centerton donated around 20 catfish for residents to catch and release.

Ken Burk from the Bradford House says residents loved being able to participate.

“They’re loving it, everyone’s been excited since I told them we were doing it, they’re ready to do something outside, exciting with live fish, they can hardly believe we’re having live fish to catch,” Burk said.

This was just in time as Governor Hutchinson proclaimed the month of August as Arkansas Catfish month.

