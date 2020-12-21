Nursing homes to receive Moderna vaccine as soon as possible

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Moderna vaccines will soon be shipped to nursing homes across the country.

Justin Randall’s father is in a nursing home in Springdale and Randall said he just signed the paperwork approving his dad to get the vaccine.

“Covid is a scary thing,” Randall said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said residents could be getting the shots sooner rather than later.

“We believe that shortly after Christmas there will be a major push to vaccinate nursing home residents and workers,” she said.

But, Randall said this may be too late, with residents and workers going home to visit their families over Christmas.

“I believe, truly, that we’re about to see another huge spike with the holiday season coming about,” Randall said. “I’ve become pretty concerned with it, just in the fact that there’s been so many cases starting to come back forward.”

Still, he agrees some protection is better than none.

“If we stand half the chance at protecting ourselves then I’m all for him getting the vaccine,” Randall said.

Dr. Dillaha said because the virus can spread so easily in these types of congregational living spaces, the Moderna vaccine has been prioritized for nursing homes first and foremost.